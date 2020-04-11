UND Interm President Hosts Podcast To Talk About COVID-19

"The Actions Of Everyone In Our Community Have Proven That We Are One UND," Wynne said

GRAND FORKS,N.D. — A podcast hosted by UND focuses on how North Dakota is handling COVID-19.

Economics and Finance Department Chair David Flynn says the situation in North Dakota is similar to what we’re seeing across the nation.

However, he says while we’ve seen impacts on business in the state, some efforts by employers such as reducing hours versus laying employees off has had an effect.

He also says the two trillion dollar stimulus package will be an important source of financial aid for the state’s economy.

“As we navigate these extraordinary times separately but together, the actions of everyone in our community have proven that we are one UND,” Interm President Wynne said.

Link To Full Podcast