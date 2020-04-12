Cash Wise & Hornbacher’s Employees To Wear Masks

FARGO, N.D. — You will soon notice workers at Cash Wise and Hornbacher’s wearing masks.

The CEO of Coborn’s says they have masks for all employees and are encouraging them to wear them at work.

The CDC advises wearing a face covering while out in public.

It may help to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings can include cloth and paper masks, or even bandanas.

Coborn’s asks that you do not enter any store if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Essentia Health is also asking patients and visitors to wear their own masks.

They will supply one if needed.