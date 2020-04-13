Fargo Native To Begin Streaming Network For “Good” In Support of Frontline Workers

CALLS FOR NATIONAL SPIRIT OF GIVING AND COOPERATION FOR OUR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

Fargo native and self-quarantined Afghanistan War Veteran Mark Lindquist has a new mission.

The entertainer is supporting the next round of post traumatic stress suffering people: healthcare, emergency and funeral workers.

Starting Tuesday, he is offering a 10 hour a day, seven day a week streaming network for good, called Positivity Lives Here.

It’s from 9 to 3 and 7 to 11 daily.

He will feature his buddies from Hollywood, Vegas, and the motivational speaking circuit and offer mental wellness help online.

On Saturday, he will be joined by J Rome, winner of ABC’s Duets who also recently returned from a European Tour with Beyonce.

You can tune in on his Facebook page starting Tuesday or go to https://www.facebook.com/positivityliveshere.

“As a part of this campaign, my company will also be doing a ‘matching’ campaign of sorts for at least the next month and hopefully longer… If an American citizen signs up for/accesses therapy by clicking on the links on my website – Mark J. Lindquist Enterprises will send a donation equal to the amount of the first month’s therapy through the same service he uses, Betterhelp,” stated CEO of Mark J. Lindquist Enterprises, Mark J. Lindquist.

“We hope to be able to continue to subsidize this mental wellness benefit to healthcare workers in the Altru and Essentia healthcare systems for many months in the future (and expand these subsidies to healthcare workers nationwide), but for now we are excited about being able to open wide the doors to online therapy to as many as possible to two great healthcare systems. It’s a BOGO of sorts.”