Police Respond to Stabbing in Becker County

WHITE EARTH, Minn.–A man was stabbed at a residence in White Earth Township late Monday night.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and learned the suspect had fled towards Detroit Lakes.

A Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle south of White Earth on County Road 21 and pulled twenty-six-year-old Dustin Alan Jackson over.

Jackson informed the deputy he had been shot in the abdomen and was transferred to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

The stabbing victim, 18-year-old Adam James Webster, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

Police say both individuals’ injuries were non-life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.