Social Distancing: Mask Hacks

Masks are quickly becoming a go-to piece of functional fashion. They can be a great tool for us trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The surgeon general even put out a YouTube video showing us how to make a mask out of an old t-shirt and some rubber bands.

I don’t have a pre-made mask and if you order one online you’re gonna have to wait at least a month.

I tried his idea out yesterday afternoon, and it didn’t go so well for me. I used hair ties and they wouldn’t stay around my fat head.

So I thought I’d share what I did to make a homemade mask.

I’m not crafty at all, so if I can do it, you can do it.

I started with an old T-shirt that I cut up worse than a 3-year-old. Making masks isn’t an exact science.

Then I cut an elastic band out of a pair of gym shorts that were already falling apart.

I did use this trick from the Surgeon General. I folded each side to the middle, and then I did it again. You have to fold it twice.

Then I used my elastic band and tied a double knot about a third of the way in on either side. This is where you can adjust how tight the elastic fits depending on how far up the band you make the knots. And it’s easy to re-tie it if you don’t get a snug fit at first. Once you get it right, just slide it on your face…

…and voila! I think I look like Pippi Longstocking. But it fit snug. It didn’t slide around or fall off when I was wearing it around, and it was easy to breath in. And it’s a heck of a lot more comfortable than wrapping rubber bands around your ears. Plus you can tuck the ends in so you don’t look like you have Cindy Brady’s haircut.

So that’s my mask hack. Do you have one? We’d love any fresh ideas!

Let’s help each other stay safe during this pandemic.