City of West Fargo extends closures and work-from-home directive until Friday, May 1

Essential Services will continue to operate.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo is extending the closure of all public buildings and the work-from-home directive for employees until Friday, May 1.

The City made the decision after reviewing the current COVID-19 pandemic conditions in Cass County.

Included in the extended public building closures is the West Fargo City Hall, Public Library, Police Department, fire Department, Public Works Department and Sanitation Department.

Essential Services will continue to operate including emergency, sanitation, street, sewer and water services.

For more information, visit: westfargond.gov