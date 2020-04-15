Sen. Tina Smith Works To Help People Who Didn’t Get Stimulus Checks

She Says It's Important That We Make Sure No One Is Left Out In The Relief Effort.

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith says she working hard with the Senate to help families who didn’t receive money in the latest stimulus package.

The senator says families with children over the age of 17 and families who have elderly loved ones didn’t get the additional $500 for dependents.

She says it’s important that we make sure no one is left out in the relief effort.

Smith also talked about how small businesses and communities across the state are working together to help each other out.

“I think it’s important that we listen to the public health professionals who tell us what we need to do and just slow the growth of this virus so our hospitals and our health care systems don’t get overwhelmed” Smith said.

Smith says it’s important that people continue to follow social distancing and that things will eventually get back to normal.