Minnesota Joins Midwestern Partnership to Reopen Regional Economy

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is joining the governors from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky to work at reopening the economy in the Midwest.

Walz released a statement confirming the news saying, “Today, we are announcing that Michigan Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will work in coordination to reopen our economies in a way that prioritizes our workers’ health. We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.”

The governors says they will use four factors when determining when to reopen the economy:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations

Enhanced ability to test and trace

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence

And best practices for social distancing in the workplace

The governors of all seven states put out a collective statement saying, “We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and our community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet.”

Gov. Walz says that while not all the economies may reopen at the same time or take the same steps, working in close coordination with the other states will be the most effective way to reopen the economy.