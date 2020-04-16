Nature of the North Hosting Virtual Open House of Brick and Mortar Location

The open house begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday on Facebook Live.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The first retail rock climbing wall in Moorhead is set to open virtually on Saturday.

Organizers at Nature of the North had originally scheduled a grand opening of their brick and mortar location at the end of April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been postponed.

Nature of the North will instead be hosting a virtual open house for anyone interested in learning about the company and their new retail location.

Virtual visitors will get a tour of the new headquarters, including a demonstration on the rock wall with details about programs, memberships and more.

Nature of the North Founder Jon Walters says, “If we can’t bring people to the space, we’ll bring the space to them instead. This has been an interesting time, but we are all making the best of it and utilizing the resources we have. Life might be on pause, but the work definitely isn’t! We have to be ready to rock once all this is over.”

The open house begins at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. Viewers will have a chance to win prizes and merchandise, and ask questions once the tour is concluded.