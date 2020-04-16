North Dakota Smart Restart Will Happen If Numbers Remain Low

The state is reporting 28 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily total

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota Smart Restart will only happen if testing numbers remain low.

The state currently has the 2nd lowest total positive rate in the U.S. at 3.4%.

He says equipment has been added allowing more testing and says there are plenty of supplies for people to get tested.

“The steps we have taken worked and that’s why we have low numbers. It’s not because there wasn’t a threat,” said Burgum.

“The threat of the coronavirus is just as strong as it was six weeks ago and three months ago. It’s still a deadly virus, it’s still just as contagious, it still could spread it still could come back we could still have another surge.”

The state is reporting 28 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily total.

17 of those cases are in Cass County.

9 people have died from the virus in North Dakota.

When you look at the cases by age group, the people who have died have all been 50 and older.

The majority of those with the virus are in their 30’s.

That age group is also leading when it comes to recoveries.

Burgum says more than 8,200 small businesses in North Dakota applied for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The loans totaling $1.3 billion.

That federal fund worth $349 billion has already run out with lawmakers working to get more money into the program.

The loans turn into grants when used to pay employees.