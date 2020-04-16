Pet Connection: Meet Sugar

Sugar Is A Fun-Loving Bird With Lots Of Energy

First, great news for our lovable friend Yanka from Homeward Animal Shelter.

She found her forever home six days ago, just one day after being our Pet Connection darling.

She’s a four-and-a-half year old Rottweiler who’s a big old sweetheart. She’s gonna make a wonderful social distancing buddy for her new owners. Congratulations to Yanka on finding her new home.

This week’s Pet Connection pet looks like he’ll help you have a lot of fun while you’re staying home and social distancing.

Check out the energetic Sugar the Cockatoo from C.A.A.R.E.

Sugar has a ton of energy and loves to play. They don’t know his exact age. He like to tear his toys apart and can be a bit loud, so he would do better in a house rather than an apartment. He is good with kids, but needs to be supervised with them. He can get a bit nippy when he’s skittish.

But Sugar loves to dance and would make a great social distancing companion. Find out more about him and other birds looking for homes at C.A.A.R.E.’s website.