Cass County Residents Encouraged to Participate in State-Wide Tornado Drill

A full-system test of the outdoor siren warning system will begin at 11:15 a.m. on April 29.

FARGO, N.D.–Cass County residents are encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, April 29.

A full-system test of the outdoor siren warning system will begin at 11:15 a.m. as a part of North Dakota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.

When residents hear the sirens they are encouraged to:

Seek shelter indoors and turn on local media (local broadcast channels, radio); hearing a siren does not mean you should evacuate. Follow directions from local officials including information provided by the National Weather Service.

Do not assume there is no emergency because skies are clear; there may be a non-weather related emergency.

Only call 9-1-1 in case of an actual emergency. Please do not use 9-1-1 to ask questions about the siren; all questions may be routed to the Office of Emergency Management at 701-476-4068.

Cass County says during an actual emergency, residents may not be able to hear the sirens indoors due to high winds and weather conditions. They recommend signing up for CodeRED weather alerts and having a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio with Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME) technology.