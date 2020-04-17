Grand Forks Mayor and Altru President Release COVID-19 PSA

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–City of Grand Forks’ Mayor Dr. Michael R. Brown and Altru’s President Dr. Steven Weiser released a PSA pleading with residents to follow simple steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The PSA is in response to a surplus of positive COVID-19 cases being identified at LM Wind Power on Wednesday.

The City of Grand Forks also held a mass testing even on Thursday leading to the possibility of more positive COVID-19 tests.

Mayor Brown says, “The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has significantly increased in our community. If we don’t continue practicing basic prevention measures to slow community spread, we could overwhelm our healthcare system. The responsibility to ensure that does not happen falls on each and every one of us.”

Mayor Brown and Altru President Dr. Weiser recommend the following to stay safe and slow the spread of COVID-19:

Practice social distancing

Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands for 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces

Stay home if you are sick

Wear a face covering when in public

Anyone who feels they are at risk for COVID-19 due to symptoms, travel or community spread should contact Altru’s 24/7 screening hotline at 701-780-6358.

The City of Grand Forks, Altru, Grand Forks Public Health and other local agencies will be hosting a press briefing to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.