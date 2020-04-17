Landon’s Light Foundation Helps Those Affected By COVID-19.

The idea started from a discussion about how many families lost their income.

FARGO, N.D. – After seeing the financial struggle that many families in the area are facing, Landon’s light foundation decided to give 35 families a 100 dollar grocery store voucher.

Participants were able to choose between Hornbacher’s, Cash Wise and Family Fare.

The foundation had over 70 applicants apply for the assistance.

“And we thought, what a better way than that to give a little bit back anyway that we can to help some of these families that are really struggling right now and going through a tough time,” says Travis Solberg, the Co-Founder of Landon’s Light Foundation.

Because the foundation is focused on kids, one of the requirements to be eligible was to have kids under the age of 18.