Minnesota Reports 159 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

The state has a total of 2,071 confirmed cases.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting an additional 159 COVID-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the total to 2,071.

The state is also reporting 17 new deaths due to complications with COVID-19. Seventeen marks a record high in a single day for the state, bringing the total to 111.

Clay County has the ninth highest number of cases in any county in Minnesota with 44. The highest case count is in Hennepin county with 806.

Gov. Tim Walz is holding a press briefing on Friday to address the new cases and provide an update on the State of Minnesota’s next steps to combat COVID-19. The briefing starts at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit: health.state.mn.us