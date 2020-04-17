Two Pets Perish in South Fargo House Fire

FARGO, N.D.–Two dogs died in a house fire in south Fargo on Thursday.

The Fargo Fire Department reported to 1708 20th Avenue South at approximately 9 p.m. and found the home filled with black smoke. The fire had burned itself out before firefighters arrived.

Officers say the homeowner was at work when the fire started and returned home to find the house filled with smoke. He reportedly entered the home to find his two dogs who were unresponsive.

Firefighters attempted to revive the dogs, but were unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.