WATCH LIVE: Grand Forks Mayor Brown Holds COVID-19 Press Briefing

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Mayor Michael R. Brown is holding a news conference to provide updates on the local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The briefing comes a day after Grand Forks partnered with Altru to hold a mass COVID-19 testing site.

Mayor Brown will be joined by representatives from the City of Grand Forks, Altru Health System and Grand Forks Public Health.