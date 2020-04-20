GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Missing Moorhead Woman

MOORHEAD, MN — A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of Dystynee Avery, a 19 year old Moorhead women.

Saturday, Moorhead Police announced the arrest of 27 year old Ethan Broad on suspicion of 2nd Degree Murder.

Avery was last seen on April 3, 2020.

In a posting on a Gofundme page, a sister of Avery’s mother is asking for funds to help Doreen Avery.

She says the funds will be used to help Doreen take time off work to cope with the devastation of losing her daughter, as well as bringing Dystynee back home to Colorado for a proper memorial/funeral.

According to the Gofundme page, Dystynee’s body has not been recovered yet, but the detectives are hopeful this will happen soon.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead Police Department Investigator.