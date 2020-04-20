Moorhead man charged with killing, dismembering missing woman

Friends and family last heard from Dystynee Avery on April 3rd, according to court documents

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police say a Moorhead man admits to murdering and dismembering a woman who had been missing for weeks.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with second degree murder.

According to court documents, the body of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery was found cut up in pieces and placed in dumpsters near Broad’s apartment.

The complaint says Avery was last heard from on April 3rd.

“It wasn’t like her not to call me,” says Avery’s sister Valarie Parker. “It wasn’t like her not to call her mom.”

Police say they’ve been focusing their investigation near Broad’s apartment in the 1300 block of 28th Avenue South.

That’s where video surveillance shows Broad dragging a blue bin from his apartment building to the garage area.

Authorities say traces of human remains and blood were later found in Broad’s garage.

Avery had been temporarily living with Broad who, according to her sister, she viewed as a close friend.

“She loved him like a brother. I mean, the most genuine guy, I thought,” says Parker. “I thought he was the most genuine guy, and I guess I was wrong.”

If found guilty, Broad could face up to 40 years in prison, but Parker doesn’t believe that’s enough.

“This is a nightmare that can’t be woken up from, and we’re just wanting this to be all over.”

She says she hopes the world will remember Avery as the genuine, kind and loving person she was.

Broad is due back in court May 14th, with his bail set at $1 million.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Avery’s family who live in Colorado and will have to travel to Minnesota once Avery’s body is found.

Click this link to donate: www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-bring-dystynee-home.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and ask to speak with a Moorhead Police Department Investigator.