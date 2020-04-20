North Dakota Reports 3 Cass County Deaths Related to COVID-19

All three individuals had underlying health conditions.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Three Cass County residents have died due to complications with COVID-19 since 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The North Dakota Department of Health reports a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s all passed away.

The NDDoH also reports an additional 42 confirmed cases of the virus from Cass, Dunn, Grand Forks, Nelson and Stutsman Counties.

The new cases bring the total number of infected to 627 with 17 current hospitalizations, 189 people recovered and 13 deaths.