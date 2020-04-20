Study says social distancing could continue through 2022

FARGO, N.D. – A recent study conducted by Harvard School of Public Health says that we may be looking at intermittent social distancing restrictions through 2022.

The study says that while an initial 8 to 12 week period of social distancing may flatten the curve, many people will still remain susceptible to COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed.

Doctors at Sanford say that it’s very difficult to say for certain whether or not these restrictions will be needed until 2022 as not enough is known about the virus yet.

“We won’t go back to normal right away, we will just have to go back to a new normal, where we see parts of the business and economy opening up, rather then everything coming back at the same time,” said Dr. Avish Nagpal, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Sanford Health.

Dr. Nagpal says that this new normal will include sports arenas being closed to the public, and bars and restaurants maintaining social distancing guidelines for the foreseeable future.