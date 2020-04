Minnesota Reports 17 New COVID-19 Related Deaths

The state's death toll has reached 160.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths since 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Department of Health also reported 97 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,567.

There are currently 237 hospitalizations.

Clay County has 68 confirmed cases and three deaths.