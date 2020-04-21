Search For Murder Evidence at Clay County Landfill

MOORHEAD, MN – Law enforcement officers are searching the Clay County landfill near Hawley, Minn. in connection with the death investigation of Dystynee Avery.

The 19-year-old Avery was last seen on April 3.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad has been charged with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

According to court documents, Broad told investigators that he killed Avery in self-defense, dismembered her body with a saw, placed the body parts in garbage bags and threw the bags into an apartment dumpster.

Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson told KFGO News that police officers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s office are among those searching the landfill for evidence.

Broad made his first court appearance Monday. Bond was set at $1 million.

If convicted, Broad faces up to 40 years in prison.