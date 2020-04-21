West Acres Extends Temporary Closure, Unsure of Re-Opening Date

FARGO, N.D.–Officials at West Acres have decided to extend the temporary closure of the mall again.

The mall was set to open on April 30, but after extending the closure even further, mall officials say they are not prepared to set a new re-opening date.

West Acres posted a release on their Facebook page explaining the extended closure. They say, “We are working diligently behind the scenes to make steps towards our opening. We want to ensure that when the time comes, we are prepared with the proper protocols and safety measures in place.”

You can read the full release below:

To Our Community:

COVID-19 UPDATE: As COVID-19 continues to progress through our community, we have made the decision to extend the temporary closure of West Acres. We feel this is the best, and only, way to continue to protect the health and safety of our community, customers and staff. Currently, we are not prepared to set a new re-opening date, however we are hopeful that day will come sooner than later.

