West Acres Extends Temporary Closure, Unsure of Re-Opening Date
FARGO, N.D.–Officials at West Acres have decided to extend the temporary closure of the mall again.
The mall was set to open on April 30, but after extending the closure even further, mall officials say they are not prepared to set a new re-opening date.
West Acres posted a release on their Facebook page explaining the extended closure. They say, “We are working diligently behind the scenes to make steps towards our opening. We want to ensure that when the time comes, we are prepared with the proper protocols and safety measures in place.”
You can read the full release below:
To Our Community:
COVID-19 UPDATE: As COVID-19 continues to progress through our community, we have made the decision to extend the temporary closure of West Acres. We feel this is the best, and only, way to continue to protect the health and safety of our community, customers and staff. Currently, we are not prepared to set a new re-opening date, however we are hopeful that day will come sooner than later.
Our message still prevails, we are grateful for the people that make up West Acres. Without all of you, there would be no us. We are here for you, and it is our job to ensure a vibrant shopping center can welcome you back when this is over. There is no greater joy for us than to create a space for our community and region to gather.
The next announcement you see from us will include our re-opening date and an outlined re-opening strategy. We will be sure to give our customers and stores plenty of time to prepare. We want to ensure we re-open in the safest way possible.
We will get through this together. Until then, stay healthy & stay safe.
P.S. Until we meet again, be sure to wave if you pass by the mall, and take in the new decor waiting to greet you at the main entrance! We promise better things are blooming on the other side