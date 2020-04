152nd Annual White Earth Reservation Celebration Postponed

WHITE EARTH, Minn.–The 152nd Annual White Earth Reservation Celebration and Powwow has been postponed.

The event was scheduled for June 12-14.

The White Earth Reservation Business Committee decided postponing the event was in the best interest of tribal and community members.

The committee will revisit the event in June to decide a new date for the celebration or cancel the event entirely.