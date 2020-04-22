Burgum Appoints Andrea Travnicek to Lead North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department

Travnicek will assume her role as lead of the Parks and Recreation Department by May 29.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Andrea Travnicek to lead the North Dakota Department of Parks and Recreation.

Travnicek has more than 15 years of experience in natural resources, conservation, energy, agriculture and public policy.

She recently spent nearly three years at the U.S. Department of the Interior serving as deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management. Travnicek also serviced as Interior’s principal deputy assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks, overseeing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. National Park Service.

Burgum says, “Andrea Travnicek is bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience back to North Dakota thanks to her prior leadership and resource management roles in state and federal government. Under her guidance, the Parks and Recreation Department will continue to enhance our first-rate parks system to drive tourism, improve quality of life and attract and retain a skilled workforce for a 21st century economy. North Dakota is fortunate to welcome home one of its own.”

Burgum expressed his gratitude for Parks and Recreation Department West Regional Manager Ryan Gardner who has been serving as interim director since January.

Travnicek will assume her role as lead of the Parks and Recreation Department by May 29.