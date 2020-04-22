Drive thru testing for JR Simplot employees to take place at Alerus Center Thursday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -Another COVID-19 targeted testing event will happen at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks from 12:00 to 5:00 PM on Thursday.

It’s for JR Simplot employees and those who have had close contact with people with positive cases at LM Wind Power. Health officials say there are no reported cases at Simplot.

State officials are calling it a “time-based follow up” to last week’s testing event at LM Wind Power after a COVID-19 outbreak.

“The testing will be focused on the close contacts of those positive cases we had last week. It’ll be focused on some areas where we think COVID-19 has maybe jumped to other locations so we want to test there too,” North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann said.

Dohrmann says they’ll also do some surveillance testing to get data on the percentage of asymptomatic people walking around.

They will have the capability to to between 700 and 800 tests.

Only those who are contacted by health officials or Simplot should show up for testing.

Last week, a mass testing event was held at LM Wind Power after an outbreak of the coronavirus at the plant. Of the 426 tests, 128 LM employees or close contacts tested positive for the virus.

The state lab has added nine lab professionals to help meet a goal of expanding to 18 hundred tests per day by April 30.