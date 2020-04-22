Moorhead Fire Department Collecting Homemade Masks Saturday

All 775 fire departments in Minnesota are participating in the Homemade Mask Drive.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Fire Department will be collecting homemade face masks on Saturday, April 25.

The collection is in response to Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan launching a Homemade Mask Drive to support those working and living in congregate living facilities.

Anyone with homemade masks can drop them off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at both fire stations located at either 111 12 Street N or 2413 20 Street S.

Once the drive is over, the Fire Department will deliver the masks to local living facilities for employees and residents.

All 775 fire departments in Minnesota are participating in the Homemade Mask Drive.