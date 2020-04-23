Minnesota Reports Most COVID-19 Deaths in a Single Day

The death toll has reached 200.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health reports 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The spike marks the highest number of deaths in a single day for the state, bringing the death toll to 200.

This is the second straight day Minnesota has set a new daily high for deaths. The state reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases has reached 2,945 with 268 people currently hospitalized. Of the confirmed cases, 1,536 have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

Clay County has a total of 84 confirmed cases and three deaths.