Project to turn part of 64th Ave in South Fargo into concrete road

BN-20-C1 will take place on 64th Avenue between 25th and 33rd Streets South

FARGO, N.D. — Construction on a new road project in South Fargo is set to begin within the next month.

The BN-20-C1 project by Dakota Underground will take place on 64th Avenue between 25th and 33rd Streets South. It will turn the gravel roadway into a three lane urban concrete road.

The project is expected to begin in early May and will be completed by the end of September.

The roadway will be closed to thru traffic during construction, and those who own adjacent property will have special accommodations.

“The contractor will be required to build temporary access roads to each affected property as the construction progresses,” said Fargo assistant city engineer Tom Knakmuhs. “There may be changes to the temporary access routes or there may be times that access is limited. There will be portions of time where property owners will be impacted, but we will continue to communicate with those property owners as we get closer.”

The affected properties will also have a temporary water service and be given temporary mailboxes near the intersection at 27th Street.