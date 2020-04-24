LIVE: Getting A ‘Quarantine Cut’

Fortunately, with a few Youtube tutorials, and somebody who has your best interest at heart, you may not have to go months without a haircut.

FARGO, ND – These past few weeks have had us adjust to a number of lifestyle changes, and give up a few luxuries we usually take for granted, such as professional haircuts.

Unfortunately for me, my wife was the one with the clippers…