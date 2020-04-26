Massive Tractor Parade Held Near Oklee, Minnesota To Celebrate Two Birthdays

The 12th birthday surprise was for Rylan Lundeen and Atley Vettleson

OKLEE, Minn. — Dozens of farmers and neighbors with tractors of all shapes and sizes put on a parade north of Oklee, Minnesota.

It was in honor of two farm kids who love tractors!

We are told that some even hauled their old tractors in the parade Saturday afternoon down Red Lake County 1 & 5.

50 vehicles took part!

It is great to see communities come together but practice social distancing and make a couple of birthdays a very special occasion in the time of COVID-19.