North Dakota Reports 75 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Additional Cass County Deaths

North Dakota's now has 942 positive cases.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 75 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The counties reporting new cases include Cass, Grand Forks, Mountrail, Ramsey and Walsh Counties.

Thirty-four of the new cases are from Cass County and 36 are from Grand Forks County.

The additional deaths from Cass County were two men in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s numbers have reached 942 positive cases, 23 current hospitalizations, 350 people recovered and 19 deaths.