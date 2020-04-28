Minnesota Reports 365 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Health reports 365 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This is the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day for the state, bringing the total to 4,181.

Fifteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 301.

Of the total number of cases, 314 are currently hospitalized and 1,912 no longer need to be in isolation.

Clay County has 149 reported COVID-19 cases, up 18 from Monday, and ten deaths, up one from Monday.