North Dakota Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Stark and Stutsman Counties.

The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 1,033.

Of those cases, 28 people are currently hospitalized, 437 have recovered and 19 people have died.

Cass County accounts for 492 of the positive cases and 14 deaths.