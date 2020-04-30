A local expert says the numbers show now is a good time for businesses to reopen

North Dakota averages less than one death per day from Covid-19 since the outbreak began

FARGO N.D. — NDSU Professor Dr. Paul Carson says looking at new hospitalizations and deaths instead of new cases is a better way of gauging the virus.

As testing across North Dakota has increased, the number of hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off.

Carson still urges people to take necessary precautions when going out in public.

“Whatever we do that increases the potential for people to come in contact with more people is going to increase the numbers of cases. We also have to realize that this extreme social isolation and closing numerous businesses has come with a tremendous toll,” said Carson.