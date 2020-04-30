Pet Connection: Meet Boots

Boots is the 1st dog from Journey Home Animal Shelter featured on Pet Connection

It’s an exciting day here on Pet Connection.

We have a new shelter joining us for the very first time, Journey Home Animal Shelter in Grand Forks.

They’re introducing us to a cuddle bug of a senior dog looking for a loving retirement home. Meet Boots.

Boots is a 14-year-old chihuahua mix. He loves to snuggle with his humans. He does take a while to warm up to new people, but is very loving once he does.

Boots gets along with other big and small dogs.

He was recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure, but he takes his medications like a champ with a little bit of food.

He’s just looking for a low-key home to spend his golden years.

If you’re interested in Boots, find out more on Journey Home’s website.

We also have great news for Zenon, last week’s Pet Connection pet.

Homeward Animal Shelter says she has a pending adoption.

She waited at the shelter six long months before we featured her last week on Pet Connection.

And now she’s in line to get her very own forever home.

She has a lot of energy and her new owners will have to train her to harness that energy. We wish Zenon the best of luck!