WATCH LIVE: Gov Walz to Provide Update on Stay-at-Home Order at 2 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz will announce whether Minnesota’s stay-at-home order will be extended beyond May 4 in a 2 p.m. press conference on Thursday.

The stay-at-home order has been in effect since March 27.

Walz recently announced that more businesses will be allowed to open and is expected to provide more details during the press conference.

As of Thursday, Minnesota has 5,136 positive cases, 365 current hospitalizations, 2,172 patients no longer needing isolation and 343 deaths.