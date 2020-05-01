Minnesota Reports 28 New COVID-19 Deaths Friday, Matching Daily High, for 371 Deaths Total

Minnesota reported 28 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, matching a daily high, as the state’s death toll from the disease rises to 371.

There were 4,553 new tests completed over a 24-hour period, more than 1,000 higher than the previous high-water mark set the day before and within shouting distance of Gov. Tim Walz’s goal of 5,000 tests a day by Monday.

With more testing comes more cases. Minnesota reported 594 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, more than double the number from this time last week. There have now been 5,730 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, 2,282 are patients who have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Nobles County surged to 866 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, the second highest number of cases of any county in the state. Nobles County has the 45th largest population of Minnesota’s 87 counties. MDH has focused testing in that area after an outbreak at the now-closed JBS pork plant in Worthington.

Health officials said 369 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 118 of them in the intensive care unit. The youngest COVID-19 patient in the ICU is 16 years old.