Social Distancing: Persevering Through Pandemic Disappointment

We Get A Great Lesson In Perspective As We Face Disappointment After Disappointment As A Result Of Social Distancing

In the name of social distancing and staying safe, a lot of us are having to give up a lot of things.

There are events and milestones people have been looking forward to for years in some cases, like graduations, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

And you know, it sucks, even if you understand why it’s important to hold off on those big events.

Even if you agree with the decision.

The same goes for smaller things, like sporting events and concerts. I found out yesterday a band I missed out on seeing like a dozen years ago postponed the show I was finally gonna get to go to in July.

It’s far from the worst thing to happen, and I totally get it, but it’s still a disappointing feeling.

So I asked you how you’re handling the constant disappointments from life being interrupted.

Emily J. on Facbook says, “Lots of prayer and face time!” It does help to stay connected.

But I was moved by the answer I got from Marisa Bengtson-Loerzel, the mother of Addie Loerzel. Addie is one of the most inspiring people in the entire valley.

Her Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand raises money for the Sunshine Foundation every year to send kids battling medical issues on unforgettable trips. In fact, Addie was recognized as one of the top two Minnesota youth volunteers of 2020 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

But the coronavirus even got in the way of that.

Her mom Marisa is dealing with that disappointment the way a lot of us would.

She says, “I cry – for real! My daughter and I were supposed to be on our way to DC right now for her to accept a big award. I cried when I found out it was cancelled. She was sad but said, “It’s ok! We are healthy and safe.”

Man, Addie. That’s some good perspective. I’ve admired her for a long time, but this takes it to a whole new level.

She’s right, and we can always remind ourselves of that when things don’t go our way during this pandemic.

And Addie isn’t letting the coronavirus stop her from her good work.

Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand carried on just last week. Her and her team of princesses wore face masks and delivered cupcakes to front doors all around town from a safe social distance.

Thanks for showing us how to overcome the pandemic, Addie.

How are you coping! Addie is giving us a master class is perseverance this morning. I can honestly say I’m not handling it as well as she is a lot of the time.

Let us know what you’re doing to overcome the limitations we face while social distancing.

You can find me on Facebook and Twitter.