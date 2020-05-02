Sons of AMVets Post 7 in Fargo Opens to Limited Dine-In

The club is offering limited seating for the time being

FARGO, N.D.- Members are cooking up burgers to raise money for the club and veterans.

They’ve been doing to-go orders though the phone and wearing gloves, masks, and physical distancing.

Some of today’s meal items included burgers, brots, and pasta.

“Support local. Help everybody that’s struggling to get through the COVID time. Every dollar that we raise for everything here at the club is very important for the people that have served our country and made us free,” says Neil Krueger, Commander at AMVETS.

The organization hosts this event every Saturday.