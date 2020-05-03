Allegiant Airlines To Provide Each Passenger With Health & Safety Kit

LAS VEGAS — Allegiant Airlines is taking steps to make travel as safe as possible during the pandemic.

Starting this week, the airline will provide free personal health and safety kits to all passengers as they board.

The kits include a single-use face mask, a pair of non-latex disposable gloves and cleaning wipes.

The airline claims it is surpassing CDC guidance when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting each plane.

They are using an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on contact for 14 days.