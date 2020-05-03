Antibody Testing In The Works For All Sanford Health Locations

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health in Fargo is getting ready to provide antibody testing throughout its health system locations.

Their lab in Sioux Falls now has equipment in place to process the antibody tests.

It is one way to determine who has previously been infected.

It does not tell you if you currently have COVID-19.

The test can also lead to knowledge about if a person can become infected with the virus multiple times.

Sanford is still working out the details and plans to share more information in the coming weeks.

Once it is up and running they should be able to do 1,200 antibody tests each day.