Fighting Cancer During The Coronavirus Pandemic

No patients in North Dakota have reported any delays in treatment due to the coronavirus according to the organization, but that isn't the only challenge that they need advocates for.

FARGO, ND – As Giving Tuesday Now approaches, the American Cancer Society says that now, more than ever before, they need the public’s help.

“It’s just a really challenging time, and for somebody going through a cancer diagnosis, it’s even more so,” said Shannon Bacon, the Health Systems Manager for the American Cancer Society of North Dakota.

The American Cancer Society says that they are receiving more calls now that the pandemic has limited people’s access to doctors.

“We are hearing from cancer patients that they are looking for that information and clarity, and they are looking for that emotional support,” said Bacon.

“We did a survey nationwide, and what we found is that Half of the cancer patients reported some impact due to the virus,” said Deb Knuth, the Government Relations Director for ACS North Dakota, “Some of them are currently in active treatment and they are reporting a delay in their treatments.”

No patients in North Dakota have reported any delays in treatment due to the coronavirus according to the organization, but that isn’t the only challenge that they need advocates for.

With a skyrocketing unemployment rate across the country, cancer patients are finding it hard to afford the treatment they need.

The American Cancer Society says that they expect over 4000 people to be diagnosed with cancer in North Dakota this year, and for many of them, the organization will be an important resource, especially in the era of social distancing.

“The thing that’s been most impactful has been connection. Making phone calls and hearing someone’s voice and being able to just have a conversation has been just very valuable. Everyone is kind of craving that connection,” said Hannah LeTexier, the Community Manager for ACS North Dakota.

With most states banning in-person gatherings, the primary source of fundraising for the organization, they have had to get creative with how they raise money, like hosting Relay for Life virtually.

“Exploring ways that we can virtually connect our cancer patients with their caregivers, loved ones, and supporters, so they can feel that sense of community, especially right now in a time where that’s really difficult, is something that people are really looking for,” said LeTexier.

The group is hoping to host a tri-state virtual Relay for Life later this year.

The non-profit is also participating in Giving Tuesday, in hopes of raising the money needed to continue their research and fund their support systems.

In a time where hope is hard to come by, the American Cancer Society is giving hope to cancer patients across North Dakota, and across the country.

You can find information about how to donate on Giving Tuesday to the American Cancer Society here.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.