Mass Testing Sites Postponed But Gov. Burgum Says Testing Is Still Available

More targeted testing is being planned for Cass, Grand Forks and Dunn Counties which have the highest positive rates

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says mass testing events today in Fargo and tomorrow in Williston were not canceled, but rather postponed.

He says due to mechanical issues at the state lab, North Dakota now has around 5,000 tests on backlog waiting to be processed.

But he says if you think you have the virus, you should get tested.

“Testing is available all over the whole state today,” said Burgum.

“If you’ve got symptoms if you’ve got concerns you’ve been in close contact with someone who is positive, if you have any reason to believe call your provider and get tested. Don’t wait til we reschedule the mass testing.”

NDSU labs are providing some materials to help get the machines up and running.

