Devils Lake’s Mertens Named NDHSCA Class A Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Averaged 12.8 points per game

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Devils Lake guard Jessica Mertens was named the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Powerade Senior Athlete of the Year in Class A girls basketball. Mertens helped the Firebirds to the state championship game each of the last two season averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.1 steals per game in her senior season.

Next up for Mertens? Its on to Minnesota-Crookston to play basketball next season. Congrats to Mertens on bringing home the hardware.