Elective Surgeries to Resume in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz has provided guidelines for hospitals and clinics to safely resume elective surgeries starting the week of May 11.

Healthcare professionals such as doctors, dentists and veterinarians will be required to create a plan for keeping patients and employees safe before offering elective procedures.

Healthcare providers will also be responsible for determining what procedures will be available.

Gov. Walz says, “Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19. We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve quality of life.”

Walz initially signed an Executive Order delaying all elective procedures in order to preserve personal protective equipment and slow the spread of COVID-19.