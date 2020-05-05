Fargo Salvation Army needs donations as need increases

FARGO, N.D. – The Salvation Army is asking everyone to join the Fight for Good.

They are looking for donations right now during Giving Tuesday and Helping Hearts.

The Salvation Army continues to prepare its daily lunches but with a reduced team. They say the need continues to grow. They also say we live in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented help and heart.

They also sympathize with other programs and people experiencing a fight in order to keep up with their needs to be productive.

“They can go to Dakota Medical Foundation and they can look up the salvation army or look up their favorite charity and donate to that online today. That’s the good thing about donation is that there are many contactless ways to donate, with online and over the phone, and other things like that,” Maj. Jerry O’Neil said.

Giving Tuesday Now ends Tuesday night but the Helping Hearts runs through Friday. Click here to donate.