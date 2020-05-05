Rustica “humbled” by support from Moorhead community amidst plans to reopen

The restaurant is planning to reopen on May 19th for take-out

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One of Moorhead’s most popular dining spots is getting ready to reopen thanks to some help from the community.

Rustica closed it’s doors on March 28th after the statewide stay-at-home-order took effect in Minnesota. Over a month later, the restaurant is hoping to get back to take-out orders by May 19th. They started a Gofundme page with a goal of $10,000 to help with the startup costs of reopening. In just over 24 hours, the community has already raised over $13,000.

“To see that kind of support in such a scary time for so many people, it really makes me appreciate where we are and what we do,” said Rustica co-owner Anna Weisenburger. “We didn’t expect this kind of momentum, but we are going to do our best to get back to doing what we do for the guests and the employees and the people that we care about.”