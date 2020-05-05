All-Rookie Team Selection Provides Positive Outlook to Force’s Broz in Shortened Season

Becomes second Force player in two seasons named to team

FARGO, N.D. — Even with a shortened season, Fargo Force forward Tristan Broz has something to look back on and smile in his first season with the Force being named to the USHL All-Rookie second team. Becoming the second Force player in two seasons to receive the honor along with forward Josh Nodler.

The rookie laced up the skates for all 48 games this past season and was third in the team in scoring with 35 points lighting the lamp 14 times and dishing out 21 assists. The 35 points put him fifth among all rookies in the league.

Broz says seeing his name be recognized so early in his career shows all the time he’s put into hockey.

“I think it represents a lot of the work I’ve put in to hockey and obviously I was honored to be selected,” Broz said. “For me, being young right now, it hasn’t really set in but when I’m looking back at my hockey playing career and my junior career, it’ll be something I’m pretty proud of. Definitely something I’ll cherish. It being my first year in the league, having good teammates to help guide me through the difficult times and help give me advice was really helpful for me.

Broz has one more year with the Force before playing college hockey for Minnesota.